Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

