Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $158.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

