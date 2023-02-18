Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 20,418 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,845,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

