Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

