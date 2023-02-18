Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

