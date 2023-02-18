Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,592 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,906,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,190,000 after acquiring an additional 890,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 80,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

