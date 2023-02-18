Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,649,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,634,000 after purchasing an additional 160,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,039,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,110,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,447 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

