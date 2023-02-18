Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $37.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.736 dividend. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.23%. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

