Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,783 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

NYSE:SQ opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

