Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of Teradyne worth $47,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

