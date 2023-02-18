Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,221 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 385,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,533,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

CTSH stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

