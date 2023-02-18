HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946,381 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 593,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HP were worth $48,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

