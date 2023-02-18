Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $50,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,627 shares of company stock valued at $60,258,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PTC stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $121.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

