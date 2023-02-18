Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 5.7 %

Hess stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.