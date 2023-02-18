Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,590 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

