GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10,857.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 391,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 388,030 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.81 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.