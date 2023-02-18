Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after buying an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.