Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

