Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,461 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,000.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 38.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $295.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

