Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity

Lincoln National Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

