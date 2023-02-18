Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 3,463 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.