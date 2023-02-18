AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,224,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $129,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

