SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $41.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.