Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

