CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,885,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

