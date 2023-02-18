Sigma Planning Corp Sells 225 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

