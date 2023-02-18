RFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

