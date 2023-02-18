BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 13,874 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $45.42 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

