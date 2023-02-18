Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 26,901 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 141,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,514,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,646,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,902,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 382,235 shares of company stock worth $2,902,312 and have sold 152,506 shares worth $1,286,728. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.99 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

