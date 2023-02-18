Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $313,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

