Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($138.38) to £128 ($155.38) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.32) to GBX 9,890 ($120.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

