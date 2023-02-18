BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 227,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,538,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.