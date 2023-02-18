RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,526.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,554.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.