Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.95

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $121.70, with a volume of 64840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

About Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.