Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.95

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $121.70, with a volume of 64840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insperity Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
