Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Centene worth $49,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Centene by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.