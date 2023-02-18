Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 38.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

