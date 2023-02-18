Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $355.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $361.33. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

