The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

