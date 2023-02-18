Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.79 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

