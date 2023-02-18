Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.7 %

AB opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 94.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.