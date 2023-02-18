Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,327,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.84 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

