King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $240.69 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

