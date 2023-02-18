King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,131,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,914,000 after buying an additional 547,257 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Insider Activity

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.