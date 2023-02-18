King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 256 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average of $185.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

