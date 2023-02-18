King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,126 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

BLDR stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

