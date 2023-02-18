King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $682,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.