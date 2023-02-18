Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

DLR opened at $110.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

