BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

