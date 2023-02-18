BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $185.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

