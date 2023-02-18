Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 83,755 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

